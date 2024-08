In this episode:

Questions about Delta Tankers’ suezmax Sounion. It sits abandoned, boarded by Houthis, set on fire and fully laden with crude oil. What next?

DNV offers TradeWinds an insight into what tech and fuels it thinks are getting traction. And who needs a kick in the backside to get the decarbonisation job done.

And a DNB fund manager explains to TradeWinds which shipping stock he has chosen for an equity fund, and why.