Gary Dixon and Jonas Walsgard on the reaction to Norwegian tycoon John Fredriksen’s sudden sale of his stake in dry bulk owner Golden Ocean to Savery’s CMB.tech.

Eric Priante Martin reports on plans for the US to relaunch its commercial shipbuilding industry.

And Wista UK has a ball with Sandra Boga there to pick up the mood ahead of International Women’s Day.

