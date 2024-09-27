In this week’s programme:

Inside the UCL/Getting to Zero report showing how shipping is way behind on the road to decarbonisation with even the first, 2030, target likely to be missed.

Just how does Wallenius Wilhelmsen justify supersizing four car carrier newbuildings that will now have an 11,700-car capacity?

The researcher who says port state control is not selecting the right vessels for safety inspections and has a software model to help them.

Insights into the dry bulk market. TradeWinds’ Holly Birkett looks at what’s happening with Western Bulk and Peter Twiss.