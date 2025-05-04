This is shipping’s free to access weekly news summary from the TradeWinds news team. You can also find the news show on all major podcast platforms.

In this week’s episode:

Gary Dixon looks at what’s been going on at Clarksons, one of shipping’s biggest broker houses, as shareholder disgruntlement over bonuses grows despite record profits.

Eric Priante Martin talks to Alexander Saverys about merging Golden Ocean’s fossil fuel-powered dry bulk fleet with CMB.Tech’s fleet of vessels.

Holly Birkett picks up the mood in the dry bulk market after spending time in Geneva.

Other news read by Yannick Guerry.

Podcast host and producer: Craig Eason/TradeWinds.

