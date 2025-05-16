In this Wavelength special, Holly Birkett and Craig Eason invite representatives from two heavyweight shipowners into the virtual studio to coincide with the IMO Women in Maritime Day on Sunday.

Norden chief operating officer Anne Jensen and Grieg Group chief executive Matt Duke are asked about the need to focus on gender issues in shipping, especially when some nations like the US seem to be backtracking on their diversity gains.

They also talk about ideas to keep young women at sea when they start their careers, and how to get women into the C-suite and boardroom.

And what is the role of men in this discussion — passive bystanders or active participants?

