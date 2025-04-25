In this episode, Holly Birkett joins host Craig Eason to analyse the news that CMB.Tech plans to merge with Golden Ocean in a move many saw coming, but at what price?

Eric Priante Martin digs into the finalised tariff announcements in the US and why car carrier and ro-ro operators are shocked. But does the Trump administration understand shipping yet?

Sandra Boga talks to Mark Dickinson from the International Transport Workers Federation and seafarer union Nautilus about news on crew wages going up, international requirements on fair treatment of crews and rest hours aimed at tackling fatigue.

The Wavelength Archive