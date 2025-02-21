In this week’s episode we have a new host, TradeWinds’ Paul Peachey.

Eric Priante Martin looks at the potential disparity between the sudden ammonia carrier orderbook and the supply of ammonia being seen as essential for industrial decarbonisation. It forms part of the TradeWinds’ Special Report on Energy Shipping now available for subscribers.

Also, the first two months of 2025 have been full of casualty announcements, with TradeWinds reporting at least 18. But for some of these, deliberate sabotage is not being ruled out. TradeWinds casualty correspondent Gary Dixon joins the podcast to dig into the numbers.

And Craig Eason looks at what happened this week behind the closed doors at the International Maritime Organization where five of 11 days of debate to decide shipping’s future have now passed.

The Wavelength archive