Eric Martin speaks to supply chain representatives who expressed concern over new US port fees for China-linked vessels during hearings in Washington DC this week,

Caroline Yang, president of the Singapore Shipping Association, tells the TradeWinds Shipowners’ Forum in the Lion City that Trump is creating uncertainty that is not good for shipping,

Paul Peachey speaks to Skuld CEO Stale Hansen about whether the sanctions-influenced shift of vessels to protection and indemnity (P&I) insurers in countries like China and India means the International Group of P&I Clubs should increase its Asian membership,

and host Holly Birkett speaks to green fuels consultancy group Green Marine, which has helped put together a submission to the IMO’s upcoming Marine Environment Protection Committee for the potential use of pure ethanol — the same alcohol found in vodka and perfume — as a marine fuel.

Host: Holly Birkett.

Produced by TradeWinds.

