In this episode of TradeWinds Wavelength:

Eric Priante Martin takes a look at the impact of Donald Trump's return to the White House on shipping.

TradeWinds insurance and risk reporter Paul Peachey joins Wavelength host Craig Eason to discuss the latest round of sanctions on the dark fleet and why this time there seems to be change.

And Oslo based tanker correspondent Matt Coyne analyses what an Israeli-Hamas ceasefire may mean to the Houthis and the Red Sea attacks on shipping.