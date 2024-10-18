In this week's episode:

The US turned up the sanctions heat on Iran while the UK did the same with Russia. Will they make a difference?

NYK boss Takaya Soga talks to Julian Bray on the TradeWinds Shipowner Forum stage in Japan about competition and investment.

Norden's head of dry cargo Asia Peter Koch Hansen, talks to TradeWinds about the company’s position in the Chinese market, and why a slow down is not really being felt.

And Holly Birkett has a chat with one of shipping’s most well-known futurists, KD Adamson, on the sidelines of the 50th anniversary of WISTA, the Women in Shipping and Trading association.