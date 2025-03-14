In this episode
Host, Craig Eason, talks to experienced master mariner and maritime accident investigator Captain Jim Staples on the question of fatigue, technology
(PS “gundecking” is US maritime slang for faking reports)
Paul Peachey assesses the risk and liability questions around the allision
Eric Priante Martin helps unravel some of the questions about the US’ intention to place fees on Chinese-built ships
and Holly Birkett chats to Carlos Pena and John Michael Radziwill about the changes at Sea Transport Maritime Group
Host Craig Eason
Produced by TradeWinds