In this week’s episode:

Paul Peachey examines the latest round of UK and European sanctions imposed on vessels and people who are believed to be involved in the shadow fleet.

Eric Priante Martin has been digging into the big earners in shipping. Here’s his countdown.

Holly Birkett has been talking to Kpler about the market movers.

And Craig Eason talks to a gardening shipping executive who has turned to AI to get insights into the financial results of his old company.

The Wavelength archive