Now that shipping has a carbon pricing mechanism set to kick in on 1 January 2028, all owners, big and small, will be looking at their tonnage in a different light.

Do I retrofit energy saving technologies? Do I need to find a pooling partner to help trade carbon credits? Should I look at new tonnage and even new fuels?

When are these new fuels going to be ready? Are the fuel-saving claims true?

The questions are not about to be answered as shipping folk gather at Nor-Shipping, the first big tech trade show after the International Maritime Organization meeting that led to the pricing decision.