Shipping needs ambitious targets for women in seafaring jobs.
There, I said it. I know I probably just disqualified myself for a job in the US government for at least the next 1,400 days or so.
And yet, I’m going to take it a step further.
Research defines a threshold where women’s representation fosters a more inclusive workplace
