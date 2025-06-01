The maritime sector has made welcome and measurable progress on gender diversity. According to the 2024 IMO-WISTA Women in Maritime Survey, 176,820 women now work in the sector globally.

But look a little closer, and the data tells a more sobering story. Women represent just 19% of the workforce - and only 1% at sea.

Reframing the narrative for women in maritime



Clearly, inclusion remains more aspirational than operational. And one critical piece of the puzzle remains consistently overlooked: how women’s health shapes participation, progression, and performance across maritime careers.

We don’t talk about it enough - but we must. From menstruation and fertility to peri-menopause and menopause, women undergo major physiological transitions during the prime years of their working lives. And women work longer.

These changes aren’t marginal, they affect sleep, energy, cognition, and confidence.

Yet workplace systems across the maritime industry still default to male models of work and leadership. That silence has consequences - not just for individual well-being, but for leadership pipelines, performance, and retention.

As Capt Jaquelyn Burton, President of WISTA Norway, puts it: “Women’s health isn’t a niche concern. It’s integral to how we build a thriving, future-fit workforce. If we want real diversity, we need to design for difference.”

The IMO-WISTA report shows encouraging growth in areas like ESG and decarbonisation, where new systems and structures are emerging. But in more traditional corners of the industry, bunkering, legal services, and safety, female participation is falling.

That’s not about competence. It’s about conditions. Inflexible structures, outdated expectations, and persistent taboos around hormonal health make it harder for women to stay, let alone lead.

Anne Gry Reitan Ringen of Crown Defenze explains: “Women in maritime security bring insight the system never planned for - and leadership it can’t afford to lose. If we’re serious about transformation, we must confront what’s long been dismissed: women’s health."

This is a business issue - and a legal one This is no longer about wellness perks. It’s a leadership imperative - and increasingly, a regulatory one.

In the UK, the Fawcett Society found that one in ten women leave work due to menopause, while two in five say symptoms negatively affect their performance. Tribunal claims related to menopause have tripled. The cost to the UK economy now exceeds £2bn annually.

And the policy landscape is shifting. The UK's Labour Party has proposed mandatory menopause action plans for organisations with over 250 employees. New ISO standards are emerging to benchmark gender-responsive workplace practices. ESG reporting frameworks are evolving to reflect health equity.

Supporting women’s health isn’t optional. It’s becoming a regulatory, reputational, and strategic necessity. Companies that fail to act will fall behind.

Geneviève Lukenda-Lund, Chief People Officer at Höegh Evi, puts it plainly: “Prioritising female health is bold, strategic, and essential to reaching WISTA Norway’s 40 by 30 goal. Conversations like these ensure women at sea and on shore are not just retained, but empowered.”

So, what needs to happen next?

The IMO-WISTA report provides practical guidance for states and industry - on everything from recruitment and retention to leadership development and policy reform. But real change hinges on cultural commitment.

• Normalising conversations around menstruation, menopause, and hormonal health

• Creating psychologically safe environments where women aren’t expected to “push through” silently

• Embedding flexible policies that enable longevity - not just temporary participation

Sanjam Sahi Gupta, Founder of Maritime SheEO, adds: “Mental health is finally on the agenda. But women’s broader health needs are still being sidelined. We need open dialogue - and we need employers who get it.”

Women aren’t asking for favours. They’re asking for systems that reflect real life. Addressing women’s health is not a distraction from performance - it’s a precondition for it.

On Wednesday 4 June at Nor-Shipping, global leaders will convene to turn awareness into action. Hosted by Your Health. Our Wealth in partnership with WISTA Norway and Nor-Shipping, the session will offer practical recommendations for building inclusive, future-ready maritime workplaces.

Because women’s health isn’t a “women’s issue.”

It’s a business issue. It’s a leadership issue. And it’s time we treated it that way.