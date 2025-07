(From left) Panagiotis Koronaios, Glykeria Volika and Nikos Sazaklis from Tsakos Shipping & Trading; Gilbert Walter and Spyros Kintas of BRS Shipbrokers; Angela Antoniadou and Alexia Papadopoulou of Tsakos Shipping & Trading; and Nizar Almesri of BRS.

Photo: BRS