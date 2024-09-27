It is not always easy to persuade colleagues to join in with team events, especially ones that might involve getting hot and sweaty.

So some added applause to the 37 members of team “Flexy” who pounded the streets of Oslo last weekend raising NOK 664,000 ($63,269) for cancer research.

The “Frontrunners” who took part in the Oslo half marathon and 10 km courses came together from companies in the John Fredriksen group, including Frontline, Seatankers, Avance Gas, Golden Ocean Group, SFL Corp Front Ocean, joined by well company Archer and — the clue is in the team name — Flex LNG.