The Japanese maritime community is mourning the loss of respected shipping veteran Yayoi Fujii, also known as Y Fujii, who died yesterday, aged 91.

In an email to TradeWinds, Shinsuke Fujii, son of Y Fujii, said the death of the company’s founder came unexpectedly.

“Until the day before his death, he was in the office as usual,” the younger Fujii said.

One shipping source who met Y Fujii early this week said the Japanese shipowner appeared to be physically and mentally fragile.