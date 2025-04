Khamis Juma Buamim, a well-known figure on the Dubai shipping scene for the past 15 years, has died.

Close friends expressed shock at Buamim’s death this week, describing it as sudden and unexpected.

A former oil industry executive, Buamim transitioned to the shipping industry in 2010 when DP World recruited him to head its Dubai Maritime City project and turn around the fortunes of shipyard group Drydocks World.