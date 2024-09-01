On Monday, 2 September, one of the most influential people in dry bulk shipping left the maritime space to start a new chapter in his career.

Rashpal Bhatti, BHP’s vice president for maritime and supply chain excellence, has advanced within the Australian mining giant to become group-wide chief procurement officer.

Bhatti’s nine years as head of maritime freight put him in charge of moving vast quantities of key commodities such as iron ore, copper, coal and nickel, positioning BHP as a dominant force in the dry bulk sector.