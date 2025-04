Christopher Wiernicki, the current chairman and CEO of the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), will retire at the end of the year, the classification society said in a statement.

Wiernicki will have helmed ABS for 14 years when he leaves.

“We have faced many challenges during my tenure, including the pandemic, the marine and offshore industry downturn and unprecedented, and disruptive technology and regulatory driven change,” said Wiernicki.