Canadian shipowner Algoma Central has promoted from within to fill a chief financial officer vacancy as Peter Winkley prepares to exit the company.

The Toronto-listed tanker and bulker owner said that Winkley will retire at the end of 2024, after spending 14 years in the role.

Chief executive Gregg Ruhl thanked Winkley for “his dedication to the stability and sustainability” of the company, which is based in St Catherines, Ontario.