BW Group chairman Andreas Sohmen-Pao is hopeful that new governments can help end hostilities around the world next year.

Writing on the BW LPG website, the Singapore shipping magnate noted a series of elections taking place in countries like the US, UK, India, Japan and France.

“Now that these new leaders have been chosen, the recurring question is whether we have the global leadership required to navigate a difficult period — where a lot of people are unhappy with their situation, where trust between countries is lower than it has been in decades, and where global trade is threatened with increased...