A host of famous shipping faces were invited to the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, on Sunday for a select chief executives first-of-its-kind meeting on the eve of Bahri Week in Dubai.

Saudi shipping giant Bahri dubbed the gathering “the first Riyadh Reception” and said it was “pleased to host its partners and clients from around the world with the aim of strengthening relationships and discussing fruitful collaboration opportunities in maritime transport and logistics services”.