Bulker owner Taylor Maritime Investments (TMI) has added two directors from its subsidiary Grindrod Shipping as senior figures step down.

Former bankers Rebecca Brosnan and Gordon French will replace the retiring Frank Dunne and Chris Buttery, the renowned shipping dealmaker and father of London-listed TMI’s chief executive Ed Buttery.

Brosnan has more than 20 years of experience in investment banking, financial markets and commodities.