Cynthia Mark Mohan credits her father, a shipyard facilities manager, for her love of shipping. As a girl she would accompany him on walks around the yard, developing a fascination for the industry and the processes that make it function.

Today, at the age of 38, Jurong Port’s head of process and digitalisation is playing a leading role in bringing port operations for breakbulk shipping in Singapore into the digital age.

Her job sits at the intersection of maritime and technology — domains that have only recently seen more participation from women.