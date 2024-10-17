If there is one thing Greek ship owners habitually complain about, it is the state of maritime education in their home country and its failure to attract more young Greeks to the profession.

However, very few owners have been trying to do something about it.

One notable exception has been Captain Panagiotis Tsakos.

Six years after setting up TEENS — a nautical school for teenagers over 15 — the Greek tycoon is doubling down by expanding the outfit to include a maritime academy for older students at the same premises on his home island of Chios.