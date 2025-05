Exmar chief executive Carl-Antoine Saverys is at the forefront of the shipping industry’s pioneering efforts to make ammonia-fuelling a reality.

Exmar LPG, a joint venture with Seapeak, is set to be the first owner to take delivery of a dual-fuel ammonia carrier. The engine for the first of four groundbreaking newbuildings is scheduled to be delivered to shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo in weeks.