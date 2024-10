Dee4 Capital Partners has added two offshore shipbrokers to its team — but do not assume it is a pivot to the sector.

Founder, partner and chairman Carsten Mortensen said the Danish private equity firm remains “segment agnostic” following the hire of Nordsund co-founders Peter Dybdal Terney and Kristoffer Bjornshauge as partners.

Mortensen told TradeWinds: “We are absolutely focused on finding investment and being agnostic as to what segment to invest in.