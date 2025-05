Chinese billionaire Chen Jianhua has wasted no time making his mark in shipping after entering the industry around the time of his 50th birthday with a distressed asset deal.

As the driving force behind Hengli Shipyard, he has transformed the former STX Dalian Shipbuilding into one of China’s largest privately owned shipyards.

A key factor in his success has been forging ties with major shipowners — notably Gianluigi Aponte, founder and chairman of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.