Dubai maritime consultancy House of Shipping has appointed experienced shipping lawyer Alessandra Ronco as its first chief executive.

The provider of advisory services to the shipping and logistics industries said its new boss will continue to serve in her current role as global chief legal officer.

Elie Daoud, the company’s global chief marketing officer, told TradeWinds: “As House of Shipping continues to scale, the management team, led by ex-general manager Prasanth Edassari, nominated members to form a board composed of House of Shipping C-level.