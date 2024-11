Danish offshore vessel owner Esvagt has promoted two senior managers to take over from chief executive Peter Lytzen.

The company said Lytzen has retired after being in the top job for six years.

The new co-CEOs start work today.

Kristian Jakobsen was previously deputy CEO at Esvagt, a role he has held since 2018, while Soren Karas has been chief strategy and commercial officer since 2017.