Danish Shipping climate, environment & safety director Maria Skipper Schwenn is leaving after 13 years.

The policy expert, a former political assistant, is seeking new challenges, the shipowners’ organisation said.

An outspoken critic of what she saw as inadequate regulatory measures to tackle decarbonisation in shipping, her role has included taking on issues such as pirate attacks on Danish vessels.

Skipper Schwenn said: “Over some time, I have slowly been able to feel the need for a change, but also a need to stop and reflect.”