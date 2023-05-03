Manfred Muller, the chief executive of German shipping company EMS-Fehn-Group, has died unexpectedly at the age of 56.

Muller joined the Leer-based group in 2008 as partner and managing director and expanded the business with a clear vision and determination, the company said after his death on 2 May.

EMS-Fehn-Group now provides a wide range of worldwide logistics services with activities ranging from heavy lift transport to ship management.

“Manfred Muller’s sudden death shook us all,” said Heiko Luikenga, founder and main shareholder of EMS-Fehn-Group.

“We are not only losing an outstanding entrepreneur, but first and foremost an extraordinary person. He had clear convictions, pursued his goals with determination, and had a modest demeanour,” he said.

EMS-Fehn Group consists of 19 companies in 11 countries with roughly 280 employees on land and 70 at sea. It is also active in fields including project logistics, chartering, crewing, yacht transport, port handling and warehousing.

The group operates its own seagoing vessels, heavy-duty trucks, heavy-lift cranes and port terminals.

“Muller was kind, generous and always eager to lend a helping hand. EMS-Fehn-Group in its current state is his work and legacy. He leaves behind a stable and healthy business that we will continue in his spirit,” added Luikenga.

Muller is survived by his wife, two adult children and grandchildren. A private ceremony will be held with his immediate family only.