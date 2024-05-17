A Singapore firefighter has died following a fire onboard a small chemical tanker anchored off the city state, it has been confirmed.

The incident took place aboard the 7,500-dwt Sheng Hang Hua 6 (built 2022) at Raffles Reserved Anchorage, according to the Singapore Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

The dead man has been named as 30-year-old Captain Kenneth Tay Xue Qin.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire aboard the vessel just after midnight on Wednesday.

When SCDF firefighters from West Coast Marine Fire Station boarded the vessel to conduct firefighting operations smoke was seen emitting from the vessel’s engine room.

SCDF said Captain Tay was with another firefighter in the ship’s smoke-logged engine room at about 3:30am to conduct the firefighting operation.

“While the [second] firefighter was directing his water jet towards the source of the fire, Captain Tay moved around the engine room with a thermal imager to detect other hot spots,” the SCDF said.

Based on body-worn camera footage, which was analysed post-incident, Captain Tay is said to have appeared to have encountered difficulties.

“The firefighter who was with Captain Tay noticed that he had not responded to his calls, and attempted to search for him at the part of the engine room where the firefighting was being carried out,” the SCDF said.

“At about 4:00am, another team of firefighters saw Captain Tay lying at the bottom of a staircase leading from the part of the engine room where the firefighting operation was being conducted, to a lower platform of the engine room.”

Although he was conscious, Captain Tay appeared to be unwell, and he was immediately evacuated.

He subsequently lost consciousness when he was brought out from the engine room to the open deck on a stretcher.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed on him on the open deck, and continued to be performed on him while he was being evacuated by an SCDF fast-response marine vessel to Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal.

The SCDF said the ambulance crew continued with CPR en-route to the hospital, but the firefighter was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Captain Tay joined the SCDF as a regular officer in late 2017 and is said to have expressed a strong interest in pursuing a specialisation in marine firefighting.

He successfully completed the five-week Marine Firefighting Specialist Course (MFFSC) in May 2022 and was posted to West Coast Marine Fire Station as a marine rotation commander in January last year.

“SCDF officers, like Captain Tay, put their lives on the line each time they enter the scene of a fire, in order to save others,” a spokesperson for the SCDF said.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of our colleague. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and are providing them with our fullest support.”

All the 19 crew members of the vessel were safely accounted for in the incident.