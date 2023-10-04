The International Foundation for Aids to Navigation (IFAN) is starting a new era with a new chief executive at the helm.

The non-profit organisation that provides navigation and safety services in the Middle East has recruited experienced marine insurance professional Catherine Mulvihill to replace Peter Stanley.

Shipowners rustle up ‘ridiculous’ reasons to dodge dues, says IFAN chief
 Read more

The former Charles Taylor executive is currently taking on a “comprehensive management of change process” in collaboration with the outgoing boss and will assume the role of chief executive officially on 9 October.