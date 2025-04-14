Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, the former head of shipping for his family’s banana empire, has won his first full term as the country’s leader.

Figures from Ecuador’s National Electoral Council show that Noboa won 55.6% of the vote. His rival Luisa Gonzalez received 44.4% of the vote and has called for a recount, despite the large margin of victory.

Noboa is the son and heir apparent of Alvaro Noboa, whose business empire includes the Bonita banana brand and who was a perennial unsuccessful candidate for the country’s presidency.