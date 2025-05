There is only one person whose entrepreneurial career goes from club nights and tuk-tuks to low-carbon marine fuels.

Irishman Gavin McGrath is chairman and partner in e-fuels consultancy, engineering and training group Green Marine.

The firm has quietly held the hand of big names such as Maersk, Disney Cruises and Carnival in making their first steps within methanol fuelling.

Green Marine is taking strides to pioneer ethanol marine fuel too.