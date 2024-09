Shipping and property tycoon George Procopiou significantly upped his investment in Ellinikon — one of Europe’s biggest real estate projects that has slowly begun taking shape on the Athens riviera.

Procopiou, who is already investing more than $6bn in about 80 tanker and bulker newbuildings, announced on Tuesday he will put €120m ($134m) to buy plots inside the former Athens airport from Lamda Development — the real estate company in charge of the overall project.