Andriaki Shipping, the tanker management firm of the NJ Goulandris shipping family, has appointed Panagiota Chrysanthi as its new chief executive.

Chrysanthi’s appointment is part of a wider trend of women increasingly assuming leadership roles at Greek maritime firms.

Panagiota Chrysanthi is the new CEO of Andriaki Shipping. Photo: Panagiota Chrysanthi/LinkedIn

She has forged her whole career with Andriaki Shipping, a traditional firm that currently manages four suezmaxes and four LR1 product tankers.