Pia Meling is to step down as managing director of Grieg Green in the spring of 2025.

Meling joined Grieg Green in 2022, an Oslo-based division of the Norwegian family-owned Grieg Group. It is a company focused on sustainable ship recycling, hazardous materials inventories and life-cycle management.

She will be replaced by Elin Saltkjel who currently is head of technical and health, safety, environmental and quality.