Seafarers are being told the nationality and religious affiliation of shipowners as part of measures to reassure crew members before they sign up for vessels transiting the Red Sea, according to a prominent Indian ship manager.

Captain Sanjay Prashar, chief executive of VR Maritime Services, said that few seafarers on his company’s books had declined to join ships that steamed within range of Houthi missiles in the past year.

Prashar told TradeWinds that seafarer concerns had largely been allayed by the presence of Western navies, reports from peers via seafarer WhatsApp groups and information supplied by ship managers and authorities.

“We give as much information as possible,” he said. “But for the first time in my life, I’m discussing the religion and country of the shipowner.”

He said seafarers were concerned that the Houthis might have access to financial information that detailed if British or US money was supporting vessels that otherwise had no obvious link to the group’s stated targets.

“So after one year, what has happened? Seafarers have accepted that there’s no problem going through this area … because they keep sharing their experiences,” he said.

The Yemeni rebels have said they will target UK, US and Israeli-linked vessels. They said earlier this month that would include Israeli-linked vessels even after their sale to third-party interests.

John Stawpert, senior manager for environment & trade at the International Chamber of Shipping, said the announcement had not changed the threat assessment. “I think it was just grandstanding,” he said.

One captain told TradeWinds he had made four transits through the Red Sea on container ships since the beginning of the Houthi campaign, despite opposition from his family.

He said he had been reassured after receiving full support from the company and enhanced security, including additional lookouts and extra protection against potential boarding.

“Nobody has attacked us, but during the first trip many boats approached the vessel,” he said. “We had armed guards and had laid razor wire, so they remained for some time and then left.”