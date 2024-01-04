Harald Solberg will step down as the chief executive of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association.

The board has begun the process of recruiting a new leader for the organisation, according to a statement.

Solberg will continue in the position through the notice period of six months, or until another solution is in place.

Solberg, who was appointed CEO in 2018, will take a similar position at The Federation of Norwegian Industries, which is the largest association within the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO).