Eastern Pacific Shipping has put its money where its mouth is on the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by backing a Singapore-based cycling team.

The Idan Ofer-controlled company has become the premier sponsor of Allied World Quantum Racing (AWQR), previously known as Allied World Racing.

Eastern Pacific chief executive Cyril Ducau, who is an avid cyclist himself, said the move reinforced “its culture of excellence, and the important role sport plays in leading an active and healthy lifestyle”.