Asian shipping’s finest came together in Singapore for a star-studded night to honour seafarers’ hard work and commitment, and the contributions made to their well-being by crew, shore staff and shipping companies.

They were attending The Mission to Seafarers’ annual Seafarers Award Singapore gala on 11 October, which drew about 500 guests from Asia and elsewhere.

The Mission’s newly appointed secretary general, the Venerable Dr Peter Rouch, was the man of the hour, strongly expressing how privileged he was to be taking the role.