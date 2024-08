The shipbroking community in Singapore gathered for a relaxing evening, networking and indulging in delicious food and drinks at the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Singapore awards ceremony.

The annual ICS Singapore awards ceremony, held on 15 August, celebrated the exceptional achievements of students who excelled in the 2022/2023 academic year training courses.

Speakers at the event included Elaine Yu, chairperson of ICS Singapore, and Punit Oza, vice president of ICS International.