Singapore’s chemical tanker market showcased its strength recently as pool player Womar Logistics hosted its annual reception.

One of the largest independent chemical tanker pool operators in the industry, Womar is enjoying an improving charter market.

It was also recently boosted by the recent successful listing in Oslo of Stainless Tankers, in which it is an investor.

The gathering at the Glasshouse Ballroom at the Andaz Singapore attracted 350 guests who spent the evening networking and enjoying a sumptuous buffet.

Among those present were representatives from Maersk Broker, V. Ships, Gibson Shipbrokers, Odin Marine Specialty Tankers, Japan’s Anchor Ship Partners, pool member Shosei Kisen, First Ship Lease Trust and the Swedish Club.