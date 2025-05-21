Maritime administrator Nancy Karigithu is urging shipping to tackle its looming challenges through the prism of diversity and inclusion.

Kenya’s ambassador and special envoy for the maritime and blue economy told TradeWinds the sector must adapt to position itself as an attractive career choice for the next generation, particularly young women.

Karigithu, who ran for election as the secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization in 2023, was speaking on the occasion of the UN shipping body’s Women in Maritime Day, which was Sunday.