Walking towards the International Transport Workers’ Federation headquarters in London, you can’t help but notice that it resembles a bus depot.

Half-a-dozen red buses are lined up outside the building along a busy tree-lined street, which is not the most convenient place to have buses terminate.

London buses parked outside ITF headquarters in south London. Photo: Sandra Boga

Mark Dearn, the ITF’s maritime communications manager, explains: “It’s a bus stand outside and we welcome London bus drivers into our building to make themselves a cup of tea or coffee and use the toilet in between their journeys.