Harold “Hal” Halpin, who built Lamorte Burns into a leading marine insurance correspondent in North America, has died at age 82.

His son, Lamorte Burns chief operating officer, Hal Halpin III, said he died suddenly and was surrounded by family.

The elder Halpin was chief executive of Lamorte Burns, where he began his career in 1966 and rose through the ranks.

A lawyer by training, he is credited with building up the firm to a position representing the majority of the International Group of P&I Clubs’ members on matters of protection and indemnity and hull and machinery insurance.

He has been semi-retired for the past few years.

“My father lived an amazing life — the American Dream, really,”Halpin III said.

He grew up by the water and loved the water, his son said.

“As his siblings said: ‘You can take the boy outta’ the Bronx, but not the Bronx outta’ the boy’,” he said.

Determination and dedication

He said his father’s hard work, determination and dedication to family, friends and company staff were “unparalleled”.

“My father was an industry icon and helped so many with careers in P&I and H&M that it’s hard to quantify,” Halpin III said.

Harold Halpin was semi-retired for the last few years. Photo: Halpin family

“His presence in the industry will be missed, as he will be by his family and friends.”

Former Lamonte Burns vice president Michael Minogue, who is currently chief executive of Mariner Skills LLC, said Lamorte Burns was going through changes when he joined in 1980.

The firm had been a correspondent for the UK P&I Club, but the insurance mutual decided to open its own New York office.

“Hal really had to put a lot of effort into putting the company together, saving the employees that he had and making the company whole again,” Minogue said. “He was instrumental in reorganising the company.”

He was also key to building up company’s Japanese business.

Minogue recalled that he persuaded Halpin to found Environmental Crisis Management, later known as ECM Marine Services, at a time when the US Congress was working on what would become the Oil Pollution Act of 1990. Halpin was at first reluctant.

“He was willing to take a chance on me in putting together ECM Maritime Services, which became the second largest provider of QI [qualified individual] services in the United States,” Minogue said.

‘Quite substantial’

“We grew that company to be quite substantial.”

Lamorte Burns sold ECM in 2009, and Minogue continued as its chief executive. It is now part of Gallagher Marine Systems.

Minogue remembered Halpin as a “strong and determined” person.

“If he set his sight on something, he was going to do, it no matter what,” he said. “But he was very fair.”

Halpin also co-founded longshore and harbour insurer Signal Mutual, which has since been merged into Sage Adjusting.

He is survived by his wife Joan, two children, five grandchildren and, soon, a great-grandchild who will be named Harold Halpin V.